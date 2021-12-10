Line of Duty’s Shalom Brune-Franklin would want to return for series 7

Shalom Brune-Franklin has revealed she’d like to return for a seventh series of Line of Duty – although she confessed she has “no idea” if another run of Jed Mercurio’s hit police drama is on the cards.

The Our Girl star joined the cast for series six as DC Chloë Bishop, the newest member of AC-12, and won lots of praise for her performance throughout the run.

There has been much talk about whether a seventh series will materialise, after the sixth run tied up the central mystery as to the identity of the fourth man – with Mercurio having so far been coy about the possibility of a return.

And speaking on this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Brune-Franklin was asked what she thought about the likelihood of another series.

“I don’t think I’m important enough to know the answers to those questions,” was her response. “That’s what I practised to say if asked this. I have no idea. I don’t know – I really am not important enough to know the answer. Obviously, yeah [I would want to do it].”

Speaking about joining the likes of Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar in such a well-established cast, Brune-Franklin added that it felt like she “was joining high school a term late or something”.

“I was such a fan of the show before,” she said. “It was like I’d stepped into my TV screen. Half of me was thinking, ‘OK, you’ve been hired to do a job, focus, get it done’, the other half was internally screaming at anything I saw… Adrian Dunbar’s face…”

She added: “I was trying hard not to embarrass myself, call Vicky her real name and not Kate.”

And speaking about the ending – which rather divided opinion amongst fans and critics – she continued: “I loved it. I get so scared to talk about Line of Duty even though it’s finished and done. I still feel like I’m going to give something away. You have to keep the secrets for so long.”

Brune-Franklin will next be seen on our screens alongside Jamie Dornan in BBC One thriller The Tourist – which airs its first episode on New Year’s Day.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs at 10.05pm on Saturday 11th December on ITV.