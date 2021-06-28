First trailer for Australian drama Lie With Me starring EastEnders’ Charlie Brooks promises a tense unravelling

Not only will Charlie Brooks be returning to EastEnders as the iconic Janine Butcher but she’s also set to star in upcoming Channel 5 drama Lie With Me.

The drama follows in the footsteps of Australian dramas The Cry and The Secrets She Keeps, and has some serious Gone Girl vibes going on.

An official release date for the four-part Australian thriller has yet to be announced but Channel 5 has just released a trailer that spells trouble for wife and mother Anna Fallmont (Brooks). Watch it below.

Brooks is joined by Australian actor Brett Tucker – who fans may recognise from the likes of Neighbours, The Americans and Station 19 – who plays her on-screen husband Jake.

As the trailer reveals, the Fallmonts have moved to Australia following Jake’s infidelity. Though their lives (and marriage) seem to be on the mend, things take a turn for the worse when they hire young nanny Becky (newcomer Phoebe Roberts).

The official synopsis teases Becky isn’t “as innocent as she appears”, and her appointment as the Fallmonts’ nanny will bring “deadly consequences” – for who, it remains to be seen.

The drama is the brainchild of Neighbours showrunner Jason Herbison, with Scott Major and Jo Porter producing.

Intrigued? Production wrapped in Melbourne earlier this year, and Channel 5 has promised the drama will land “soon”, so it shouldn’t be too long before it lands.

