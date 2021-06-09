Lie With Me release date: Channel 5 Australian thriller starring Charlie Brooks
There are "deadly consequences" after Anna and her husband move to Australia and hire a local nanny.
Published:
On the heels of shows like The Cry and The Secrets She Keeps, there’s another Australian thriller coming our way – and this one is called “Lie With Me”.
The four-part Channel 5 drama stars UK actress Charlie Brooks, and is a “chilling tale” set in Australia.
Here’s what we know so far.
Lie With Me Channel 5 release date
We’re told that the show will air in 2021 on Channel 5 in the UK, and an exact release date will be confirmed “in due course”.
Over in Australia, it’s set for Network 10 – 2021 air date also yet to be confirmed.
The drama is also known by the title “With Intent”, which appears to be either a working title – or its title for the Australian broadcast. It was first announced under the name “Breathless”.
What is Lie With Me about?
According to Channel 5, Lie With Me is “centred on the chilling tale of Anna and her family who move to Australia after infidelity rocks her marriage. They hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, and deadly consequences follow”.
There will be four episodes in the mini-series. It’s created and executive produced by Neighbours showrunner Jason Herbison, with Scott Major and Jo Porter as producers.
Lie With Me cast
The cast is led by Charlie Brooks, who stars as Anna Fallmont. The actress is best known for starring as Janine Butcher (formerly Malloy) in EastEnders from 1999 to 2014. Her other credits include Wired, Bleak House, Moving On, and the play All in a Row – and she’s also won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.
She stars alongside Australian actor Brett Tucker, who plays her husband. Tucker is known for playing Daniel Fitzgerald in Neighbours, and he also starred as Lucas Ripley in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19. Other credits include The Saddle Club, McLeod’s Daughters, and Mistresses.
The cast also includes Phoebe Roberts, Caroline Gillmer, Stephen Lopez, and Ian Bliss.
Lie With Me trailer
There’s no full trailer yet, but you can get a glimpse of the show in this Channel 5 promo for the 2021 slate:
📺 ✨New Drama coming to @channel5_tv #TheTeacher#LieWithMe#MadameBlanc#TheHoliday#Dalgliesh #Channel5 @Sheridansmith1 @CharlieBrooks0 @sally_lindsay @halfpennyjill @bertiecarvel pic.twitter.com/dmoEALyJjf— Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) June 3, 2021
Lie With Me will air later in 2021. While you’re waiting, take a look at our TV guide, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.