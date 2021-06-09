Lie With Me release date: Channel 5 Australian thriller starring Charlie Brooks

On the heels of shows like The Cry and The Secrets She Keeps, there’s another Australian thriller coming our way – and this one is called “Lie With Me”.

Advertisement

The four-part Channel 5 drama stars UK actress Charlie Brooks, and is a “chilling tale” set in Australia.

Here’s what we know so far.

Lie With Me Channel 5 release date

We’re told that the show will air in 2021 on Channel 5 in the UK, and an exact release date will be confirmed “in due course”.

Over in Australia, it’s set for Network 10 – 2021 air date also yet to be confirmed.

The drama is also known by the title “With Intent”, which appears to be either a working title – or its title for the Australian broadcast. It was first announced under the name “Breathless”.

What is Lie With Me about?

According to Channel 5, Lie With Me is “centred on the chilling tale of Anna and her family who move to Australia after infidelity rocks her marriage. They hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, and deadly consequences follow”.

There will be four episodes in the mini-series. It’s created and executive produced by Neighbours showrunner Jason Herbison, with Scott Major and Jo Porter as producers.

Lie With Me cast

The cast is led by Charlie Brooks, who stars as Anna Fallmont. The actress is best known for starring as Janine Butcher (formerly Malloy) in EastEnders from 1999 to 2014. Her other credits include Wired, Bleak House, Moving On, and the play All in a Row – and she’s also won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

She stars alongside Australian actor Brett Tucker, who plays her husband. Tucker is known for playing Daniel Fitzgerald in Neighbours, and he also starred as Lucas Ripley in Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19. Other credits include The Saddle Club, McLeod’s Daughters, and Mistresses.

The cast also includes Phoebe Roberts, Caroline Gillmer, Stephen Lopez, and Ian Bliss.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Lie With Me trailer

There’s no full trailer yet, but you can get a glimpse of the show in this Channel 5 promo for the 2021 slate:

Advertisement

Lie With Me will air later in 2021. While you’re waiting, take a look at our TV guide, or check out the rest of our Drama coverage.