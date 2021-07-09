Meet the cast of Channel 5 thriller Lie With Me

While most of the cast of Channel 5 thriller Lie With Me is Australian, the show is led by a familiar English face: Charlie Brooks. The EastEnders actress stars as Anna Fallmont, a woman who is convinced her husband is a cheater – and even though they’ve moved to Australia and decided to put the past behind them, things are not so easy.

Meanwhile, a young Australian au pair moves into the Fallmont house to take care of the kids. But is everything as it seems?

Here are the actors who feature in the drama, and the characters they play.

Charlie Brooks plays Anna Fallmont

Who is Anna Fallmont? Englishwoman Anna and her Australian husband Jake have recently relocated from England to Australia, along with their young daughter and baby son. Anna is convinced that her husband was cheating on her back in the UK, so this international move appears to offer them both a fresh start. She’s got a new job at a design agency, so they’ve hired an au pair to look after the kids.

What else has Charlie Brooks been in? The actress is best known for playing Janine Butcher in EastEnders. She’s also been in dramas including Wired, Bleak House, and Moving On – and competed in entertainment shows including the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special and I’m A Celebrity. On the stage, she starred in All in a Row.

Brett Tucker plays Jake Fallmont

Who is Jake Fallmont? Anna’s husband. He’s always texting someone else and hiding things, but he insists he’s not a cheater. Moving home to Australia with his family has allowed him to pick back up with his own friends and family, and he has a successful career as a lawyer.

What else has Brett Tucker been in? The Australian actor has starred in shows including Neighbours (as Daniel Fitzgerald), Station 19 (as Seattle Fire Chief Lucas Ripley), and The Americans (as Benjamin Stobart). His other credits include Newton’s Law, Mistresses, and Spartacus.

Phoebe Roberts plays Becky Hart

Who is Becky Hart? The young au pair who comes to work for the Fallmont family.

What else has Phoebe Roberts been in? Back in 2013 she played Morgan in the comedy series Ja’mie: Private School Girl. Since then, she’s appeared in Nowhere Boys, Glitch, and Utopia.

Alfie Gledhill plays Liam Henderson

Who is Liam Henderson? The gardener and groundskeeper. He is entirely aware that Anna and Jake’s marriage is strained, and that they fight all the time.

What else has Alfie Gledhill been in? The Australian actor has been in Dryfire, Hiding, and The Gods of Wheat Street.

Caroline Gillmer plays Cynthia Fallmont

Who is Cynthia Fallmont? Jake’s mother. She is interfering, and mistrusts Anna.

What else has Caroline Gillmer been in? In the nineties, Caroline Gillmer starred as Cheryl Stark in Neighbours. Her list of TV shows also includes Offspring, Home and Away, Underbelly, Bed of Roses, The Magistrate, and Prisoner Cell Block H. On the big screen, she starred as Hilary Moynihan in 1995 movie Hotel Sorrento.

Alba Nicholls plays Grace Fallmont

Who is Grace Fallmont? Anna and Jake’s daughter, who has started kindergarten in Australia.

What else has Alba Nicholls been in? This is the young actress’s debut.

Isabella Giovinazzo plays Caroline Wilder

Who is Caroline Wilder? Jake’s personal assistant at the law firm.

What else has Isabella Giovinazzo been in? She’s perhaps best known for starring as Phoebe Nicholson in Home and Away. Since then, she’s been in Playing for Keeps (as Jessie Davies) and Sex and Death (as Tanya).

Neil Melville plays Ray Tucker

Who is Ray Tucker? The taxi driver who Anna regularly hires, as she can’t drive in Australia yet.

What else has Neil Melville been in? You may have seen him in 2018 mini-series Picnic at Hanging Rock, an Australian drama which aired on TV in the UK – and in which he played Mr Hussey. Other roles have included Ricky Kirsch in the TV series Jack Irish, Bob Macklevee in Playing for Keeps, and Drew Crew in Offspring.

Lie With Me airs on Channel 5 nightly from Monday 12th July at 9pm. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV guide.