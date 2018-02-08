However, not long after many users reported having issues with the ATG Tickets website, with people waiting in lengthy online queues only for the system to break when they came to purchase tickets.

However, other fans have been tweeting that they have successfully secured tickets, either through the online system or by phoning up ATG Tickets instead of booking online.

ATG Tickets said in a statement to RadioTimes.com, "We are experiencing unprecedented demand for King Lear tickets, and we’re asking customers to be patient as they wait in our queuing system."

The site's Twitter feed meanwhile added, "We are aware some customers have been experiencing issues booking tickets for King Lear due to a high volume of interest. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue as soon as possible."

A further tweet added that the site was experiencing "unprecedented demand", and asked people who had experienced issues to send a direct message with their details.