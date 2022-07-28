Melissa Barrera stars as Liv, who must fight like never before to make it out alive. But with her unforgiving surroundings posing a conveyor belt of challenges, the odds are well and truly stacked against her.

In Netflix survival drama Keep Breathing , a woman is faced with the impossible when a small plane that she's travelling on crashes in the Canadian wilderness, leaving her stranded.

Read on for the full rundown of the Keep Breathing cast and who they play.

Melissa Barrera plays Liv

Melissa Barrera as Liv. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Liv? A lawyer who desperately wants to make it to Inuvik in northwest Canada, but is left stranded after the small plane she hitches a ride on crashes into a lake.

What else has Melissa Barrera been in? You'll recognise her from Scream (2022), In the Heights and Vida. Joselyn Picard (Superman and Lois) plays young Liv.

Jeff Wilbusch plays Danny

Melissa Barrera as Liv, Jeff Wilbusch as Danny, Getenesh Berhe as Ruth. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Danny? A lawyer who works at the same firm as Liv. They hit it off immediately and become romantically involved, but Liv's trust issues are a hurdle she struggles to overcome.

What else has Jeff Wilbusch been in? His credits include Netflix's Unorthodox and BBC-AMC's The Little Drummer Girl.

Austin Stowell plays Sam

Austin Stowell as Sam. Netflix

Who is Sam? He's also travelling on the plane with Liv. She overhears a conversation between Sam and his acquaintance George (Mike Dopud) at the airport about a trip they're making and asks to fly with them.

What else has Austin Stowell been in? He has appeared in Fantasy Island and Hulu-Sky Atlantic drama Catch-22.

Florencia Lozano plays Lucia

Florencia Lozano as Liv's Mother. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Lucia? Liv's mother and an artist. She suffers from mental health problems, which severely impact her relationship with her daughter. She loves Liv, but is unable to give her the love and attention she needs.

What else has Florencia Lozano been in? She has appeared in Narcos and US soaps General Hospital and One Life to Live.

Juan Pablo Espinosa plays Tomás

Juan Pablo Espinosa as Liv's Father. Joselyn Picard as Young Liv. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Tomás? Liv's father. He has a strained relationship with his wife Lucia, which also impacts his own relationship with Liv. Despite his flaws, he is a good father who seeks to protect his child at all costs.

What else has Juan Pablo Espinosa been in? He is a Colombian actor and has appeared in a number of Spanish-language dramas.

Getenesh Berhe plays Ruth

Who is Ruth? She is Liv and Danny's colleague and is the one who initially pushes the pair together.

What else has Getenesh Berhe been in? Her most sizeable role to date was in Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience.

