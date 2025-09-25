The episode ended with a title card with a tribute to John Usher, saying: "In Memory of John Usher, a much loved friend and colleague."

So who was Usher and what was his relation to the series? Read on for all you need to know.

Who was John Usher?

Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander in Slow Horses. Apple TV+

John Usher was a costumer and costume assistant, who worked on the production of films and TV shows since 2001.

On Slow Horses, he had the credited roles of Costume Standby and Costume Assistant, working on seasons 1, 2 and 5.

Meanwhile, some of the films he worked on included The Duchess, Jane Eyre, Jack the Giant Slayer, Paddington, Macbeth, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, The BFG, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Allied, Wonder Woman, Darkest Hour, Paddington 2, A Private War, All is True, The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Old Guard, Lee and more.

Usher's work on Darkest Hour means that he twice worked with Jackson Lamb star Gary Oldman, while he also worked on productions with the likes of Kate Winslet, Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Keira Knightley and Charlize Theron.

Few other details or Usher's life or the cause of his death have yet been made public.

Slow Horses season 5 continues on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 1st October.

