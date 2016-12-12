And we know this all thanks to Mrs Hudson and Molly, who organised the announcement (with a little i.e. no help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock).

The Sherlock birth announcement in Monday's Telegraph

It reads: "Congratulations! To John and Mary Watson on the birth of their beautiful baby daughter, Rosamund Mary Watson.

"From your friends, Mrs. Hudson, Molly and Sherlock, although he hasn’t helped us with this at all as he’s always on his phone."

But why exactly is Sherlock always on the phone? We’re guessing it’s something to do with Toby Jones’s upcoming baddie.

Here’s hoping Rosamund Mary Watson isn’t too involved with the new Sherlock villain when new series kicks off...

Sherlock series four begins with The Six Thatchers on New Year's Day at 8:30pm on BBC1