John and Mary Watson reveal name of their baby in Sherlock 'birth announcement’
Say hello to Amanda Abbington's and Martin Freeman's (fictional) daughter...
We’ve got the final episode name, we’ve got another Sherlock trailer, and now we even know the name of the youngest Watson.
According to a notice placed in today’s Daily Telegraph Announcements pages, the daughter of John and Mary Watson is called… Rosamund Mary Watson.
And we know this all thanks to Mrs Hudson and Molly, who organised the announcement (with a little i.e. no help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock).
The Sherlock birth announcement in Monday's Telegraph
It reads: "Congratulations! To John and Mary Watson on the birth of their beautiful baby daughter, Rosamund Mary Watson.
"From your friends, Mrs. Hudson, Molly and Sherlock, although he hasn’t helped us with this at all as he’s always on his phone."
But why exactly is Sherlock always on the phone? We’re guessing it’s something to do with Toby Jones’s upcoming baddie.
Here’s hoping Rosamund Mary Watson isn’t too involved with the new Sherlock villain when new series kicks off...
Sherlock series four begins with The Six Thatchers on New Year's Day at 8:30pm on BBC1