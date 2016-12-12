The finale will be simultaneously shown in cinemas across the UK and Ireland, with those watching on the big screen promised "exclusive content" that won't be seen on the TV as well as Dolby Atmos sound that will "come alive from all directions".

“The incredible filmic qualities of Sherlock make it perfect cinema viewing," said BBC Worldwide's Mat Way. "We are delighted to be able to offer the UK and Irish fans the opportunity to enjoy the epic Sherlock finale on the big screen.”

Sherlock producer Sue Vertue said the cinema screenings of seasonal special The Abominable Bride at the start of 2016 had convinced the producers there was an appetite for more Sherlock on the big screen: "Fans clearly enjoyed the opportunity of watching The Abominable Bride in Cinemas last time so Hartswood Films are thrilled to be working with BBC Worldwide again to do the same for this series four finale," she said.

More like this

Over 300 cinemas, including branches of Cineworld, Odeon, Picture House, Vue, Empire, Omniplex, Showcase and Everyman are taking part in the screening with tickets available to purchase online via their websites or at box offices.

While no further details about the episode have yet been released, the BBC have promised "laughter, shocks and surprises" from the episode.

Advertisement

Sherlock: The Final Problem is on BBC1 on Sunday 15th January