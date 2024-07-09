We also have other treats if you love a whodunit. From the return of Bath’s own McDonald & Dodds to the private eye and chef in Whitstable Pearl on the Kent coast, we have something for all tastes. And don’t forget that BBC Four is delving into the archives and reshowing classic first episodes from six decades of crime dramas.

Elsewhere we tell the fascinating story of how scientists have produced the first viable malaria vaccine and, for the Wimbledon final, there’s a look at how Hawk-Eye technology changed tennis and relegated the line-call tantrums of John McEnroe to history...

However, it’s only fitting to leave the last word to Midsomer Murders star Neil Dudgeon. When we asked him what he thinks is the secret of the show’s success he said, “Underneath the reserve of strait-laced English village life you have these seething torments of betrayal, lust, murder and theft”. Most of the shows we feature in this week's issue follow that formula. Long may we keep watching the detectives...

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Danny Dyer on taking a comedic turn in new show Mr Bigstuff, why more working-class actors are needed and leaving EastEnders

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins on their roles as detectives McDonald and Dodds revealing the surprising number of things they have in common, their very first TV roles on EastEnders and better representation on TV today

Whitstable Pearl stars Kerry Godliman and Frances Barber on relating to their characters, filming by the sea, and what makes a great detective show

On the Radio Times Podcast, Diana von Furstenberg on the secret to her success, marrying royalty and turning down David Bowie and Mick Jagger

The Jetty airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 15th July 2024.

