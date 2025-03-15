Jason Isaacs criticises "double standards" with The White Lotus prosthetic penis questions
"What is your obsession?"
Jason Isaacs has spoken out over the flurry of conversations surrounding his full-frontal nude scene on The White Lotus.
The actor shocked viewers worldwide in the gasp-worthy scene, when his character accidentally exposed himself to his family when his robe slipped open.
Speculation has been rife as to whether or not Issacs was using a prosthetic in the scene, and while rumours have been put to bed, the actor has had his say on the matter.
"A lot of people are debating it. It's all over the internet," Isaacs said in an interview with CBS Mornings when asked if he used a prosthetic.
When pressed on the matter by host Gayle King, Issacs said: "I’ll tell you why because the best actress this year is Mikey Madison at the Oscars and I don't see anyone discussing her vulva, which is on television all the time and I'm not talking about Swedish cars."
"I think it's interesting that there's a double standard for men, but when women are naked, Margaret Qualley in The Substance, no one would dream of talking to her about her genitalia or her nipples or any of those things," he went on. "So, it’s odd that there’s a double standard."
When co-host Tony Dokoupil added that whether or not Isaacs had used a prosthetic had been the talk of the studio all morning, Isaacs asked: "What is your obsession? Mike White is a brilliant writer, it’s the best series on television for a long time. And what is the obsession with penises? It's an odd thing."
While Isaacs has shied away from revealing how the scene came to fruition, his co-stars Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola have answered the question everyone seemingly wants the answer to.
In a recent interview with TV Insider, the actors revealed that Isaacs "took pride in the prosthetic".
"I kinda forgot about that. There's so much that happens... and I blacked out," joked Hook. "But that wasn't his real penis," added Nivola.
Hook agreed: "It was a prosthetic... It was really funny, and he was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic. He gave that guy a nice shot."
Read more:
- Industry season 4 adds Kiernan Shipka and more to cast
- Succession's Matthew Macfadyen to star as George Smiley in new Le Carré adaptation
Isaacs had previously addressed the scene following the furore from fans, and suggested that show creator Mike White is attempting to "right the balance" of screen nudity.
"He's trying to right the balance of how many naked women I've seen growing up on every television show and film," he said (via Decider). "Nudity is the thing. He uses it sometimes for comedy, sometimes for sex, sometimes for manipulation.
"It's a good TV moment."
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The White Lotus is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.