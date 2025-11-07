With previous starring roles in the likes of The White Lotus, A Friend of the Family and Apples Never Fall, it's safe to say that Jake Lacy has embodied his fair share of mean-spirited and problematic characters.

Now, he's heading up the cast of Sky's All Her Fault alongside Sarah Snook as two parents that are thrust into any parent's worst nightmare when one day, their son Milo goes missing. When Snook's Marissa goes to collect Milo from a playdate, she's shocked to find that the woman at the house has no idea who Marissa or Milo is and so, begins the search for the truth.

Obviously, like any tense drama, each of the characters is hiding their own litany of half-truths, lies and secrets, with Lacy's Peter hiding stuff of his own.

But how did the role as the successful working father in All Her Fault compare to his previous roles?

Jake Lacy and Sarah Snook in All Her Fault. Sky/Peacock

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Lacy said: "I try to see them each in a vacuum. There’s inevitably a through line of maybe control or selfishness or self-centredness, or a misunderstanding of what love is.

"That seems to be a theme, and I hope that's just a coincidence and not like what I bring to a role. That they’re like, ‘Actually, he's a loving father’, and I'm like, ‘Yeah or he's self-centred and doesn't know what love is’."

He continued: "But in terms of this role, there's just a lot of layers. There's a past and the present and the secrets that he's keeping. Obviously one large secret that he's kept and yet when that's revealed, there's this little window where he could attempt to bridge this gap, this riff that he's now kind of created in his marriage.

"Instead, [he] doubles down on self-righteousness and that ends up being the thing that is untenable, is the ultimate destructor of any trust or foundation left between Peter and Marissa, Sarah's character."

As to what that secret is, you'll just have to binge-watch the episodes and find out!

Lacy is of course known for his roles in the likes of Girls, The Office and sitcom Better With You, but is also known for his somewhat darker roles in more recent years.

In The White Lotus, Lacy obviously starred in the hit first season of the Mike White drama as hotel guest Shane Patton, who went on to be quite the demanding guest and get embroiled in his own drama with hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett).

In A Friend of the Family, Lacy also took on the role as abuser and kidnapper Robert Berchtold, also recently starring in Apples Never Fall as venture capitalist Troy Delaney.

As for All Her Fault, Lacy and Snook are also joined in the cast by Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara.

All Her Fault lands on Sky and NOW as a boxset in the UK on Friday 7th November.

