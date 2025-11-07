It's the kind of drama that has a central premise that will be nightmare-inducing for many viewers, but especially parents. All Her Fault centres on the mystery disappearance of a young boy who is believed to be at a playdate.

But when his mother Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) goes to collect him, she finds a woman that has never heard of or seen Marissa or her son Milo. While the search starts notching up, secrets are soon uncovered and the seemingly perfect Irvine family starts to show some cracks, proving that they may be everything but.

Succession star Snook leads the cast as grief-stricken mother Marissa while her newfound mum friend Jenny is played by Dakota Fanning. Snook is joined by Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall) as Marissa's husband Peter, with the rest of the cast boasting familiar faces from shows like The Bear, Insecure and Kaos.

But who's who in All Her Fault? Read on to find out more about the cast of the new drama.

All Her Fault cast: Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning star

The full cast list for All Her Fault is as follows. Read on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the stars of the series so far.

Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine

Jake Lacy as Peter Irvine

Dakota Fanning as Jenny Kaminski

Michael Peña as Detective Alcaras

Sophia Lillis as Carrie Finch

Abby Elliott as Lia Irvine

Daniel Monks as Brian Irvine

Jay Ellis as Colin Dobbs

Thomas Cocquerel as Richie Kaminski

Duke McCloud as Milo Irvine

Kartiah Vergara as Ana Garcia

Sarah Snook and Michael Peña in All Her Fault. Sky

Who is Marissa? Marissa is a successful working mother who heads up her own company alongside business partner and friend Colin. When she goes to pick up her son Milo from a playdate, she's shocked to find he's not there and so begins the search for him and some answers.

Where have I seen Sarah Snook? Snook also serves as executive producer on All Her Fault but is best known for her starring role in HBO's Succession. She has also starred in Sisters of War, Run Rabbit Run and The Beanie Bubble.

Jake Lacy as Peter Irvine

Jake Lacy in All Her Fault. Sky

Who is Peter? Peter is also top of his field and is just as busy with work as his wife Marissa. They agreed to continue working and get a nanny but that decision starts to form a dark cloud over them after Milo goes missing.

Where have I seen Jake Lacy? Lacy is known for his roles in The White Lotus, A Friend of the Family and Apples Never Fall. He has also had notable roles in Significant Other, High Fidelity, Girls and Better With You.

Dakota Fanning as Jenny Kaminski

Dakota Fanning in All Her Fault. Sky

Who is Jenny? Jenny is a fellow mother at Milo's school, juggling her career in book publishing with navigating playdates, home life and everything in between. Her husband could help out a little more, with that becoming a recurring argument in their relationship. After Milo's disappearance, she becomes a person to lean on for Marissa.

Where have I seen Dakota Fanning? Fanning is known for her roles in The Twilight Saga, The Watchers, The Alienist, The First Lady and Netflix's Ripley.

Michael Peña as Detective Alcaras

Michael Peña in All Her Fault. Sky

Who is Detective Alcaras? The lead detective on Milo's missing child case, Alcaras is trying his best to get to the bottom of what seems to be a web of secrets.

Where have I seen Michael Peña? Peña has starred in Narcos: Mexico, Jack Ryan, Ant-Man and the Wasp (and its sequel) as well as American Hustle and End of Watch.

Sophia Lillis as Carrie Finch

Kartiah Vergara and Sophia Lillis in All Her Fault. Sky

Who is Carrie? Carrie has recently been hired as a nanny by Jenny, providing some much-needed help in their busy household.

Where have I seen Sophia Lillis? Lillis is known for her roles in It and It: Chapter Two, having also starred in Sharp Objects, Asteroid City and The Chair Company.

Abby Elliott as Lia Irvine

Daniel Monks, Abby Elliott and Jay Ellis in All Her Fault. Sky

Who is Lia? Lia is Peter's sister, who comes rushing to his and Marissa's side in the wake of Milo's disappearance. Whilst there are certain elements of her life she is keeping secrets about, some memories of the past also continue to weigh heavy on her.

Where have I seen Abby Elliott? Elliott is known for her roles in The Bear, Saturday Night Live and Indebted. She has also starred in Odd Mom Out and lent her voice to Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.

Daniel Monks as Brian Irvine

Who is Brian? Brian is Peter's youngest brother. He suffered a debilitating accident when he was younger, which has resulted in a major spinal cord injury and mobility issues. He lives in Peter and Marissa's outhouse and is also on-hand to help in the aftermath of Milo's disappearance.

Where have I seen Daniel Monks? Monks has starred in Pulse, Kaos, Dead Hot and Ricky Stanicky.

Jay Ellis as Colin Dobbs

Who is Colin? Colin is Marissa's close friend and business partner. He's on-hand to help Marissa and Peter in the wake of Milo's disappearance, but is hiding a secret of his own.

Where have I seen Jay Ellis? Ellis is best known for his starring roles in Insecure, The Game, Escape Room and Top Gun: Maverick. He has also starred in Running Point and Mrs America.

All Her Fault premieres on Sky and NOW in the UK on Friday 7th November with the first four episodes, followed by new episodes weekly until its finale on 21st November.

