Rumours continue to swirl around potential spin-offs, but for now this seems like the end of the road for Jack Ryan, who in season 4 finds himself as the new CIA acting deputy director - tasked with unearthing internal corruption.

But now that episodes 1 and 2 are available on Prime Video, when will fans be able to watch episode 3? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Jack Ryan season 4.

John Krasinski (Jack Ryan), Michael Kelly (Mike November) and Wendell Pierce (James Greer) in Jack Ryan season 4. Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

With two episodes now available, it's sure to feel like a long wait until Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 is released.

Thankfully, though, in reality the wait is actually not long at all - with the third episode being released in a week's time.

Not only that, but the show's fourth episode will also debut alongside the third, with both becoming available to stream on Prime Video from Friday 7th July 2023.

How many episodes are in Jack Ryan season 4?

John Krasinski returns for Jack Ryan season 4. Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

Jack Ryan season 4 will differ from previous seasons of the hit spy series, in that it will not be made up of eight episodes as all the others were.

In fact, this season is set to be two episodes shorter, and will therefore be made up of just six episodes.

The reduced episode count could in part be due to the decision to shoot seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back, as was revealed by Krasinski back in December.

The star told The Wrap: "We already finished [season 4], we actually shot three and four back-to-back. So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back-to-back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again."

Jack Ryan season 4 release schedule

Michael Peña stars in Jack Ryan season 4. Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video

With only six episodes to get through, the release schedule for Jack Ryan season 4 will take place over only a matter of weeks, with two episodes being released each Friday.

This means the series be all done and dusted by Friday 14th July, with Ryan's fate being revealed then.

You can find the full release schedule for Jack Ryan season 4 right here:

Episode 1 – Friday 30th June 2023 (out now)

Episode 2 – Friday 30th June 2023 (out now)

Episode 3 – Friday 7th July 2023

Episode 4 – Friday 7th July 2023

Episode 5 – Friday 14th July 2023

Episode 6 – Friday 14th July 2023

Jack Ryan season 4 episode 3 and 3 will be available to stream from Friday 7th July 2023 on Prime Video

