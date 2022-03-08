We're about to delve into the ending of the season, so if you haven't caught up yet, or you're watching at broadcast pace, consider yourself warned – there are big spoilers in this article...

ITV series The Ipcress File began on ITV on Sunday 6th March, and while the thriller is airing weekly on the channel, all six episodes are available to binge on ITV Hub right now – and many viewers have done just that.

The Ipcress File concluded its six-part adventure with the discovery and exposure of the "Ipcress" plot, involving brainwashing technique with the ultimate aim of assassinating President John F Kennedy.

Our very own smuggler-turned-spy Harry Palmer (Joe Cole in The Ipcress File cast) was the unlucky subject of the brainwashing experiment in the penultimate episode, overseen by a group of traitorous American military intelligence agents, including Paul Maddox (Ashley Thomas).

In the Sir Michael Caine film of the same name, a British intelligence officer called Major Dalby turns out to be the traitor behind the brainwashing plot, but in a departure from the film, the TV show's version of Dalby (Tom Hollander) turns out to be the one who rescues Harry Palmer in the nick of time...

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At the end of episode 5, Harry Palmer had escaped into the English countryside following the brainwashing treatment, during which he had distracted himself through pain, pulling at the skin around his thumb. He was discovered by Maddox's henchman, and Jean Courtney (Lucy Boynton) managed to track both down. Maddox told her that the treatment hadn't worked, and she was free to take Harry home with her.

However, it turned out the brainwashing had succeeded, the plan being that Harry would assassinate the President during his visit to Birch Grove, the real-life countryside residence of British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Altitude Film for ITV

Meanwhile Dalby learnt that his boss, the Minister for Defence (Paul Higgins), was secretly in the pay of the Americans, but after confronting him he managed to escape and make his way to Birch Grove, where Harry had also been taken under the pretence of an important meeting with the minister.

Once at Birch Grove, Harry's brainwashing was triggered, and, from an upstairs vantage point, he aimed a gun at the President's head. However, Dalby managed to overpower the Minister, before calming down Palmer - who ultimately shot the American General Cathcart (Maddox's scheming boss) instead.

Read More:

The Ipcress File is available to stream now on the ITV Hub. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.