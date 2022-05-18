I Hate Suzie announces 3-part Christmas special with It's A Sin star

Described as an "anti-Christmas Christmas special", the three-part season will air towards the end of the year, and reveal whether Piper's former child star Suzie Pickles can restore her public reputation without destroying what's left of her personal life.

Sky has dropped a first-look image from I Hate Suzie Too, the much-anticipated second season of Billie Piper's BAFTA-nominated drama series, which is headed to screens later this year.

Several new faces are also joining the cast for season 2, including It's A Sin star and recent BAFTA nominee Omari Douglas, as well as The Inbetweeners alum Blake Harrison.

Omari Douglas will be part of I Hate Suzie Too Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The new episodes of I Hate Suzie will see the title character attempt to get her career back on track by signing up for a popular reality show titled Dance Crazee (seemingly a parody of Strictly Come Dancing and the like).

There she'll compete for the public's affection, with the money from her new gig going directly towards funding a stable life for her young son, Frank (Matthew Jordan-Caws).

However, keeping up a cheery outward appearance won't be easy when behind closed doors she faces a battle with her ex-husband Cob (a returning Daniel Ings).

Fortunately, estranged best friend Naomi (Leila Farzad) is on-hand to provide some support, while a new agent and PR have a vested interest in getting Suzie back into the spotlight.

As well as Douglas and Harrison, other newcomers include Douglas Hodge (Black Mirror), Layton Williams (Bad Education), Anastasia Hille (Baptiste), Angela Sant'Albano (The Man Who Fell to Earth), Reza Diako (Tehran) and Yaz Zadeh (I May Destroy You).

Co-creator and executive producer Lucy Prebble has returned to pen the scripts for these new episodes, which will be directed by Adult Material's Dawn Shadforth.

