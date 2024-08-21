As in the book, Grace embarks on a mission of revenge and begins killing members of her family, yet somehow finds herself in prison for a murder she did not commit. Or did she?

"[Anya] is the most perfect fit to play Grace," Mackie said of the news. "I often think she understands her better than I do."

Emma Moran, the mind behind fantasy sitcom Extraordinary, will serve as writer and executive producer of the series.

"She's the kind of complicated, dark, but utterly hilarious antihero you dream of writing," Moran said of the character Grace.

"Striking that balance between camp fun and brutal violence that Bella hits so perfectly in the book is a challenge I'm so looking forward to. I've never had more fun on a project with such a high body count."

Anya Taylor-Joy. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy's character Grace isn't your usual TV show killer, with her choosing to exact her revenge after her father claims to not remember having an affair with Grace's mother, which led to Grace.

Feeling rejected by the family who should love her, her anger turns to murderous treachery as she makes her way towards a hefty inheritance.

"As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life," Taylor-Joy told Netflix.

"After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier."

