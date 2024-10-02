As well as plenty of the main cast reprising their roles, fans are in for more of star-studded treat as Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) all join the cast in new roles.

But when exactly is the third season of Heartstopper landing on Netflix? Read on to find out.

More like this

What time is Heartstopper season 3 out on Netflix?

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

Heartstopper will be released on Netflix on Thursday 3rd October at 8am BST.

All episodes of the new series will land at once, meaning that the third season – like the previous two – can be binge-watched in no time at all.

There are set to be eight episodes in total.

Heartstopper season 3 episode titles

The Heartstopper season 3 episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1 – Love

Episode 2 – Home

Episode 3 – Talk

Episode 4 – Journey

Episode 5 – Winter

Episode 6 – Body

Episode 7 – Together

Episode 8 – Apart

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Heartstopper season 3 about?

The new season of Heartstopper will be a bit of a marked change for the series as the relationship between Charlie and Nick gradually progresses.

As per the official synopsis for season 3: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper season 3 will arrive on Netflix on Thursday October 3rd. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.