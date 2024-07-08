In the first-look images, we can see all the main characters going through quite the range of emotions. While we have an intimate night shot of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) gazing into each other's eyes, we also have another image of Nick looking particularly stressed as he takes a phone call while sat (possibly on holiday) on a beachy cliffside.

What could be making him look so shocked?

Another image also shows Charlie looking sad and forlorn as he takes a seat at his dinner table. While we already know the pair's emotional connection is only set to deepen, will Nick's phone call impact his relationship with Charlie? Count our interest peaked!

In another image, we can also see Yasmin Finney's Elle and William Gao's Tao sharing a slow dance in a glitter streamer-filled room. And, of course, it wouldn't quite be the first look reveal without an adorable picture of the cast – and it looks like they're off to the zoo.

It's been a whirlwind day for fans of the hit YA series, as they were given the chance to access the pictures before anyone else via a series of clues posted on Instagram to form a password.

It's safe to say that social media has been alight with anticipation for the moment, with fans reacting to the images in their droves.

One fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that "this is what love looks like", while another thinks we could be in for quite the emotional rollercoaster, saying: "I'm going to suffer and I'm not ready for that."

We don't have too long to wait till the release of season 3, with these images only notching up the eagerness for the new season tenfold.

Joe Locke in Heartstopper season 3. Netflix

The synopsis for season 3 reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper season 3 will be coming to Netflix this October, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.