Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman has revealed more details about when fans can expect the upcoming feature-length finale to the hit young adult series to be released.

Heartstopper: Forever, which will be based on the sixth and final instalment in Oseman's graphic novel series and is set to conclude the journeys of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) for good, is expected to come out this year.

But speaking at the London Book Fair, Oseman confirmed that the feature-length film won’t be released until after the sixth book in her series lands on 2 July.

"It won’t be coming out before the book," Oseman told Deadline, before adding: "It was so important to me that the book comes out first, so people can experience the end of the story in the book. The series was the adaptation, not the other way around."

Heartstopper: Forever will follow on from the season 3 finale, which saw Charlie continue his recovery from an eating disorder and Nick head off for a series of university open days.

This raised questions about the future of the pair's relationship, especially when Nick showed an interest in Leeds, which would situate him several hours away from Charlie.

Production wrapped on the feature film back in July. In an update issued by Oseman in December, it was revealed that post-production was still ongoing, but that the team had made "a lot of progress".

“Then the film will be dubbed in many different languages, which takes a few months. Then we get to the fun bit for you guys,” she wrote on her official Instagram account.

She continued: “I’m very nervous and scared about what you’ll think of it… but that’s probably normal! 2026 will be a big year for Heartstopper.”

Upon the feature film's announcement back in April, Oseman said in a statement: "I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story."

"I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion."

