❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Heartstopper movie gets major update from creator with details of release strategy
The feature film is still expected to be released this year.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 11:50 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad