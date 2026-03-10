Netflix co-chief executive Greg Peters has revealed that the streaming service is "eager" to host BBC programmes, and those from other traditional broadcasters, on its platform.

Peters was speaking with The Telegraph, when he argued that the platform can help make sure traditional broadcasters' content "gets to as big an audience as possible".

He said: "Our job is to think about this from not only the BBC’s perspective, but a lot of broadcasters. How can we help them actually connect with audiences that they’re not really connecting with? We’re eager to do that."

The Telegraph article notes that while Netflix does play host to some BBC programmes after they have aired and have been on iPlayer, a closer arrangement could mean the streamer effectively replacing iPlayer.

The streamer is reportedly seeking to integrate broadcasters’ channels and on-demand programmes directly into its menu, which it is already doing in France, where it will carry news for the first time from commercial broadcaster TF1.

The BBC recently signed a landmark deal with YouTube, meaning the corporation will be making content specifically for the service, in order to target its younger audience base.

Director-general Tim Davie said of the deal at the time of its announcement: "We're building from a strong start and this takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube and an unprecedented training programme to upskill the next generation of YouTube creators from across the UK."

However, Peters argued that YouTube was not capable of supporting high-quality television, telling The Telegraph: "When you think about what a BBC production or a Netflix production costs, it’s not really supported by the YouTube model. The most important thing about YouTube is that their model does not sustain the type of content investment that we’re talking about."

Until recently, Netflix was pursuing the acquisition of Hollywood studio Warner Bros. However, an updated rival bid from Paramount Skydance was later deemed superior and Netflix exited the race, meaning Paramount will now be purchasing the company, pending regulatory approval.

