The Radio Times logo

Heartstopper stars working together again in new project

Joe Locke and William Gao have both been cast in the new stage show.

Joe Locke attends the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party at 180 The Strand on March 01, 2022 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
By
Published: Saturday, 2nd July 2022 at 12:39 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

Heartstopper has undoubtedly been one of the biggest TV hits of 2022 – and now two stars from the Netflix coming-of-age series are set to reunite for a brand new project.

Advertisement

Charlie Spring actor Joe Locke and Tao Xu star William Gao have both been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming stage show The Trials, written by Dawn King.

Locke and Gao play members of a jury consisting entirely of young people who are tasked with judging the older generation for their lack of action to prevent and mitigate climate change.

They join an ensemble that also includes several other familiar faces from the world of TV – with Victoria star Nigel Lindsay and The Bay's Sharon Small playing the defendants.

The show will run for just over two weeks at the Donmar Warehouse in Covent Garden, London – from Friday 12th August until Saturday 27th August – with performances every day apart from Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online, with prices starting at £10 and a free ticket ballot available to enter for people under the age of 26.

It will certainly be a treat for Heartstopper fans to see Locke and Gao together again – with there still being some time to wait before the show returns for its second run.

Netflix confirmed back in May that the series will be back for a second and third season on the platform, but the next run is unlikely to arrive before 2023.

It's not the first time the pair have appeared together since Hearstopper debuted – with Locke and Gao having joined co-stars Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney for a Celebrity Gogglebox Pride Special on Friday 1st July.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content