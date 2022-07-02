Heartstopper stars working together again in new project

Charlie Spring actor Joe Locke and Tao Xu star William Gao have both been announced as part of the cast for the upcoming stage show The Trials, written by Dawn King.

Heartstopper has undoubtedly been one of the biggest TV hits of 2022 – and now two stars from the Netflix coming-of-age series are set to reunite for a brand new project.

Locke and Gao play members of a jury consisting entirely of young people who are tasked with judging the older generation for their lack of action to prevent and mitigate climate change.

They join an ensemble that also includes several other familiar faces from the world of TV – with Victoria star Nigel Lindsay and The Bay's Sharon Small playing the defendants.

The show will run for just over two weeks at the Donmar Warehouse in Covent Garden, London – from Friday 12th August until Saturday 27th August – with performances every day apart from Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online, with prices starting at £10 and a free ticket ballot available to enter for people under the age of 26.

It will certainly be a treat for Heartstopper fans to see Locke and Gao together again – with there still being some time to wait before the show returns for its second run.

Netflix confirmed back in May that the series will be back for a second and third season on the platform, but the next run is unlikely to arrive before 2023.

It's not the first time the pair have appeared together since Hearstopper debuted – with Locke and Gao having joined co-stars Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney for a Celebrity Gogglebox Pride Special on Friday 1st July.

