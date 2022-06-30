Heartstopper stars join cast of Celebrity Gogglebox

The young stars who played Nick, Charlie, Elle and Tao respectively will appear on the show on Friday 1st July as part of its Pride Special, which also features Tia Kofi and Lawrence Chaney from RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Strictly Come Dancing's John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, and Ian 'H' Watkins, Claire Richards and Faye Tozer from Steps.

This week's Celebrity Gogglebox just got a whole lot starrier as Heartstopper actors Kit Connor, Joe Locke, Yasmin Finney and William Gao have joined the show.

Other stars taking part in this week's show include Bimini Bon Boulash and Self Esteem, Mae Martin and Lolly Adefope, Anna Richardson and Charles Martin, and Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh.

The Gogglebox special forms part of Channel 4's Pride schedule, which has also included a Naked Attraction special and Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party, which airs on Sunday.

Ian 'H' Watkins, Claire Richards & Faye Tozer from Steps on Celebrity Gogglebox. Channel 4

The Heartstopper stars are said to be watching Big Boys, Glastonbury, This Is My House, Scream and more, with Kit Connor tweeting about his upcoming appearance while joking about an apparent misspelling on some promotional art.

This isn't the only Channel 4 show that Locke and Finney will be appearing on this week, as they're both set to show up at Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party.

The Heartstopper cast continue to make waves across the TV landscape, following the huge success of the Netflix series which has now been renewed for two more seasons, and Finney's casting in Doctor Who as a new character named Rose.

Connor previously told RadioTimes.com that "everyone wants to be in Doctor Who" and that he was "so unbelievably happy" for Finney.

Celebrity Gogglebox is on Channel 4 on Fridays at 9pm. Heartstopper is available to watch on Netflix. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

