The 2006 episode of the long-running sci-fi featured David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, marking the introduction of Tate's companion after she appears in the Christmas episode in the TARDIS, wearing a wedding dress.

While the Heartstopper scene in question was only fleeting, fans have taken to the inclusion of the sci-fi series with one fan writing on X: "Screamed so loud, they're watching the David Tennant Doctor Who ep for Christmas, this is everything."

Kit Connor and Joe Locke star in Heartstopper season 3. Samuel Dore/Netflix

Another wrote: "As a Whovian, this warms my heart" while another fan admitted they were "so excited [they] literally had to pause for a minute to process".

It's an especially fitting inclusion in the new season of Heartstopper after series star Yasmin Finney appeared in the Doctor 60th anniversary specials as Donna Noble's daughter, Rose.

The trailer for Doctor Who's Christmas 2024 special also confirmed the return of Finney's Rose, with showrunner Russell T Davies saying of her role: "She’s absolutely terrific, and she has more appearances to come, simply because I adore working with her."

But the parallels don't stop there, as fans of the original Alice Oseman graphic novels have noted that actually, Nick has always been written as having a crush on David Tennant. So, fans of the original comics will undoubtedly be happy at the series inclusion.

In a recent interview on the Radio Times Podcast, Kit Connor also revealed his favourite Doctor Who era and you guessed it, it just so happens to be Tennant's years at the helm of the series.

Connor said: “I have a couple things that I've probably watched a lot. I don't know if people know this, but like Doctor Who was something that I grew up on.

"I will often re-watch the David Tennant years. I like Matt Smith as well, so I will often like go into that as well. But yeah, it's the David Tennant era for me."

The third season of Heartstopper continues on the love story between Nick and Charlie as they continue to navigate all the highs and lows of being a teenanger.

As per the official synopsis for season 3: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper season 3 is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

