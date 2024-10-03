Doctor Who's Catherine Tate joins comedy series Going Dutch
The series will star American comic Denis Leary (Rescue Me) as a loudmouth Colonel installing discipline in the least important army base in the world.
Catherine Tate has landed her next TV role – with the former Doctor Who star set to join the cast of US comedy series Going Dutch.
The series will star American comic Denis Leary (Rescue Me) as a loudmouth US Army Colonel who is punished for a foul tirade by being decamped to the least important army base in the world, in the Netherlands, where he is charged with reinstalling military discipline and professionalism.
According to Deadline, Tate in in line for a heavily recurring role as Katja Vanderhoff, who is described as "a smart, attractive Dutch woman with a PhD in intersectional feminism," who is both head of the city’s Chamber of Commerce and the local brothel owner.
Alongside her casting, veteran actor Joe Morton has also been confirmed as part of the cast, playing the Colonel’s long-standing nemesis General Davidson, who has risen above him in the military ranks.
Tate and Morton join a supporting ensemble that already includes the likes of Community's Danny Pudi, iCarly's Laci Mosley, The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Hal Cumpston and Willow's Dempsey Bryk.
Meanwhile, Dave star Taylor Misiak has a key role as Captain Maggie Quinn, the base’s previous interim leader who just happens to be the Colonel's estranged daughter.
The series has been written by Joel Church-Cooper and will air in the US on Fox, with no word yet on where or when it might broadcast in the UK.
We'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we hear any developments on that front.
Alongside her role as Donna in Doctor Who, Tate is of course well known for her hugely successful self-titled sketch comedy series in the mid '00s, while more recent shows have included Hard Cell and Queen of Oz.
