The teaser gives us our first glimpse of Olivia Colman in action as Miss Havisham, complete with white hair and stained teeth.

It's been over half a year since we had our first look at Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight's new adaptation of Great Expectations, and we've now finally got a first teaser for the new drama.

In the footage, she meets a young Pip, played by Tom Sweet, when he arrives at Satis House for the first time, ready to begin his education to become a gentleman.

The short clip sees Havisham saying "let me see you", before adding: "What a prize creature we have fished from the river."

You can watch the teaser right here now.

Great Expectations will be Knight's second adaptation of one of Charles Dickens's novels for the broadcaster, as part of a deal for multiple series and following on from 2019's A Christmas Carol starring Guy Pearce.

Alongside Knight the series has been executive produced by the likes of Tom Hardy and Sir Ridley Scott.

It has been produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead in Great Expectations BBC

As well as Colman and Sweet, the drama also stars Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The Tourist), Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings) and Hayley Squires (Call the Midwife).

Also filling out the cast are Owen McDonnell (Death in Paradise), Laurie Ogden (The Colour Room), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Trystan Gravelle (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) and Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split).

Great Expectations is one of at least five major projects in development for Knight currently, including a second season of SAS Rogue Heroes, the Peaky Blinders movie, new Midlands-based drama This Town and the long-awaited second season of Tom Hardy series Taboo.

Great Expectations will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

