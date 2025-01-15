"Everyone was in bits behind the camera too," added producer and writer Daisy Coulam. "Everyone was balling their eyes out."

Robson Green, who is close friends with Brittney in real life, joked that he was "still in therapy" following his former co-star's departure, before his remarks took a more sincere turn.

"We've not only been on a journey in front of the lens, but one behind," he said. "The laughter that we had on that set was extraordinary and when you say goodbye to that, it's hard to deal with on a completely human level because you're saying goodbye to a friend.

"So there was no acting required when that day came to say goodbye to Tom. We hadn't even started the scene and we were in bits. It was a really tough day to film. It was hard. It was very, very hard. But it's a beautiful scene and it's a beautiful goodbye."

Yet, that emotion was initially non-existent when Will finally worked up the courage to tell Geordie that he was leaving to take up a new role in Newcastle.

"Right," said the detective without a hint of emotion.

"Just 'right'?" asked Will, who was perplexed by his response, or lack thereof.

"What else do you want me to say?" he responded, matter-of-factly.

Of course, Geordie was upset, but he was determined to downplay how he was really feeling, so much so that Will was forced to wonder if he even cared at all.

Robson Green as Geordie and Tom Brittney as Will. Kudos/Masterpiece

Now, to be fair to the detective, Will did spring that announcement on him slap bang in the middle of an investigation. And as far as Geordie was aware, his friend had already turned down the job because he was content where he was and didn't want to uproot his children.

It was, Geordie naturally assumed, business as usual, so Will's change of heart obviously came as a great and unwelcome surprise.

But his treatment of the vicar quickly morphed into childish petulance, bordering on cruelty, when he proceeded to spend much of the coming days refusing to engage with him on the matter, however tirelessly Will tried to placate him.

"Do you want to talk about it?" he asked the detective in yet another effort to smooth things over.

"Talk about what?" he said, playing the fool.

Will's puppy dog eyes made a compelling case, but Geordie could barely look at him and as such, their powers were rendered obsolete.

However loudly Will professed his love for Grantchester and their long-standing friendship, or however impassioned his defence was for packing up and moving on, Geordie didn't want to know – and, in a particularly unkind swing, refused to give Will his blessing.

While Grantchester is no stranger to heartbreak, as Will knows all too well following his mental health struggles in season 8, watching Geordie continually reject him, especially given his imminent exit, was up there with the very worst of it.

Read more:

But while Geordie's reaction showcased him in an unfavourable light, the detective's pain was palpable as he struggled to imagine life without Will, who had become more like a family member than friend.

While there's no justifying his treatment of Will following his announcement – and love is not a legitimate defence for disrespectful behaviour – Geordie's inability to accept his departure was rooted in his love for him, which had taken on a paternal quality over time.

And during their final ever scene together, we saw the extent of that.

Robson Green as Geordie and Tom Brittney as Will. Kudos Film and TV for ITV1

As Will and Bonnie were leaving the village, the vicar had yet to say goodbye to Geordie. Their nearest and dearest had gathered outside the house to wave them off to pastures new, all tears and smiles, such was the bittersweet nature of the moment, but the detective was no where to be seen.

"Go on, go and find him," said Bonnie, like the best friend in a romcom urging the protagonist to tell the love of their life how they really feel before it's too late.

"Changing the world can wait a little bit."

Will knew exactly where Geordie would be, such is their innate understanding of one another, and as the pair drew closer, the music swelling, it was almost romantic, like that moment in Pride and Prejudice when Matthew Macfadyen's Mr Darcy walks towards Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Bennet.

It's a beautiful moment – made all the more emotional by the genuine connection between Green and Brittney – that not only encapsulates the depth of their love for one another, but also showcases how platonic relationships can be just as engaging and moving as romantic relationships, which are often given far more airtime.

It's also still somewhat radical to witness two men who are not in a romantic relationship be so open and vulnerable with each other.

"Meeting you, it's been a Godsend," said Geordie. "You're a Godsend, Will. You saved me. You have. When I struggled, when I've been down, you saved me. And I'm so grateful. I am so God damned grateful.

"You have my blessing. That's all I'm trying to say. Whatever you want to do with your life, you have my blessing."

Robson Green as Geordie and Tom Brittney as Will. Kudos/Masterpiece

In the end, Geordie's resistance to Will leaving mellowed once he came to accept that his departure wasn't about their friendship or their life together in Grantchester not being enough for him. The vicar had largely lived a full and happy life there, aside from the aforementioned blip, and his relationship with Geordie was an integral part of that, which is why it was so difficult for him to go.

But Will had received a higher calling, one that that he simply couldn't ignore as a man of the cloth, and Geordie, while desperately sad to lose him, knew in his heart that he had to give him his blessing.

If you hadn't already shed a tear as the pair embraced and openly declared their love for one another, Coulam then had one last flourish up her sleeve.

"I hope I made you proud," said a teary-eyed Will in what would be his final ever line on the show.

"Every day, son. Every day," smiled Geordie before they turned away from one another and went their separate ways, like that moment in Furious 7 when Brian and Dom's paths diverge.

If Grantchester fans had their way, Will and Geordie's paths would remain aligned. But if we have to say goodbye, that's how you do it.

Grantchester airs on Wednesdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

