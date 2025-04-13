Now, a new complexity has been thrown into the relationship, as season 5 episode 2 saw Ari reveal that she was being investigated for negligence at work, where she is a nurse.

Campbell broke down how this story will affect Glenn and Ari going forward, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com.

"Glenn thinks Ari's hiding something from him, and there's a lot of overspill from the previous seasons where she's cheated on him and it hasn't really been sorted out," he explained.

"And so he naturally thinks that something else is going on, but he can't get through to her, basically.

"And when he does get through to her, she drops this bombshell that a patient has died on her watch, and ultimately because she's administered penicillin, and the patient's record says that she shouldn't have had that, she's allergic to it.

"And so she's kind of presented it to him as if she didn't know, and it's totally an accident and it’s totally unintentional."

Campbell continued: "But ultimately, because of this doubt from previous situations, he's kind of gone into work going, 'I have to trust her, she's my wife, but ultimately, I don't know.'

"And so there's that kind of moral dilemma there that he brings to Roy, and Roy kind of gives him that time with the case to say that, 'Go and deal with it if you need to deal with it.'

"It’s a slow burn, but it's definitely gonna have an impact on their relationship. But that's one thing that we've always kind of had is, ultimately, like a B story, with Ari and Glenn juggling that home and work life balance and how you kind of deal with that."

Meanwhile, Campbell's co-star Zoë Tapper, who plays Cleo, said stories such as Glenn's this season were the "fascinating part" of the show, as it explores the "human beings behind the detective facade".

"You get a glimpse into some of the complicated backstories that they've got, and then they still have to be on their own game to fight the baddies," she said. "I think that is psychologically really interesting to explore. I think that works really well."

Campbell added: "It’s something that I genuinely think we do very well in the show. Because usually, if you watch crime thrillers, the main maverick cop has always got some kind of issue.

"Like, he's got a drink problem or he’s an adulterer or whatever it is, and that's always there. Whereas this is like, it's just everyday things I think people relate to. It's various different things that people can genuinely relate to."

The story will no doubt be picked up with next week's third episode, while there are still plenty of opportunities for it to be explored, as the series has also been renewed for a sixth season.

Grace season 5 continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 20th April, with seasons 1-4 available to stream on ITVX.

