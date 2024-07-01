"The show starts with this warm, happy tone, just a girl trying to do a school project," said Myers, referencing her character's Extended Project Qualification, which counts towards her A-Level results. "But as Pip uncovers clues, stories, it takes a shift.

"The way the story is told is heartbreaking to be honest with you. It's not the happy little town that people think it is."

Myers also discussed how AGGGTM differs from "a lot of other crime shows".

"The detective is a teenage girl and it's a female driven story," she said. "It's really interesting, and the twists and turns that are in it are so well done and so well fleshed out. It's one of a kind."

How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Zain Iqbal as Ravi and Emma Myers as Pip. Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais

For those of you in the UK, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

It will also air on BBC Three later this month.

Those of you in the US will be able to watch it from Thursday 1st August on Netflix.

Is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder a movie?

Is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt

No, AGGGTM is a TV series. There are six episodes in total.

"I think the reason that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder lends itself so well to a TV show is because the book is cinematic," said Jackson.

"I don't start writing until I know every single beat and scene and can run the plot like a movie in my head. I think that's why so many readers have been clamouring for an adaptation since the start.

"So, in a way, it felt like quite a natural translation to turn A Good Girls Guide book into the TV show, with all the big set piece scenes readers will recognise from the book, and new scenes or existing scenes envisioned in a new way to fit the visual medium."

She added: "All the characters we love, and the same story and plot twists are there from the book because I know readers are very protective and want to see a faithful adaptation. I have made sure — wherever I was able — that the show stays true to the books, because I owe my readers everything and want them to love this adaptation as much as the books."

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide To Murder are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer, and will air on BBC Three later this month.

