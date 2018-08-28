The duo will play brother and sister Bill and Annette Shepherd, the team behind Shepherd Unlimited, which Netflix describes as “a leading industrial conglomerate whose family foundations exert a powerful behind-the-scenes force in the American political landscape.” They are said to have had a troubled past with Claire and Frank Underwood.

Cody Fern (The Assassination of Gianni Versace) will play Annette's son, who represents “the next generation of D.C. power players”.

Check out some photos of the trio in action below.

Greg Kinnear, Diane Lane and Cody Fern in House Of Cards Season 6

Robin Wright, Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear in House Of Cards Season 6

Diane Lane and Robin Wright in House Of Cards Season 6

On top of this, Netflix released further new images from the upcoming season, which give us a look at Robin Wright's post-Kevin Spacey reign. Check them out below.

As a special Independence Day teaser revealed, the sixth and final season will focus on Claire Underwood as she takes centre stage following her rise to the presidency. It's still not yet clear how the show will write Frank Underwood out of the story after Kevin Spacey's firing from the series last year in light of sexual assault allegations made against him.

The final season of House of Cards will arrive on Netflix UK on Friday 2nd November 2018