The teaser features the names of the lead actresses formed in an order to vertically spell out the phrase “New lies” – and fans love it.

Nicole Kidman will be back to reprise her role as the long-suffering Celeste, as will Reese Witherspoon as Madeline, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Laura Dern as Renata and Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie.

Advertisement

The first episode of Big Little Lies season 2 will be simulcast live on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday 10th of June (as it airs in the US on HBO at 9pm on Sunday 9th) with a more sociable repeat at 9pm.