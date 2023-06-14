The streamer announced the news on Wednesday (14th June) in a tweet alongside images of the show.

It’s good news for fans of Fake Profile – the Colombian catfishing drama will return for a second season, Netflix has confirmed.

Following hot on the heels of Obsession and Sex/Life, Fake Profile is Netflix’s latest erotic thriller and, with plenty of love triangles, life-long family secrets and outrageous plot twists, the show appears to have captured the imagination of fans worldwide.

The first season of Fake Profile became a surprise streaming hit when it landed on the platform in May 2023, quickly taking up a spot in Netflix’s Top 10 chart.

The 10-episode season follows Camila (Carolina Miranda), a Las Vegas stripper who thinks she’s found her Prince Charming on a dating app, only to discover he’s a nepotistic, and married, father-of-two.

Devastated by her discovery, Camila grows determined to expose his true character, but soon becomes entangled in a sinister web of lies and finds herself caught in a series of dangerous situations.

Alongside Miranda, Rodolfo Salas stars as Camila's love interest Fernando/Miguel, while Manuela González appears as Ángela, Lincoln Palomeque as David, Victor Mallarino as Pedro and Mauricio Hénao as Adrián.

The show comes from the the brain of showrunner Pablo Illanes, best known for his work on Machos, The Search for Frida and Dónde está Elisa.

