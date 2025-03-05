The season ended on a major cliffhanger, with a tragic car accident leaving the fate of Tasha and Jack's daughter Emily in the balance.

Now, as fans wait for answers, RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive look at season 2 in some new images – including our first look at Merlin star Katie McGrath, who is replacing Montgomery as Jen.

Katie McGrath as Jen in The Ex-Wife. Paramount

As well as McGrath, the images also show us Buckens and Mison in the new season, as well as co-star Jordan Stephens, who plays Tasha's friend and old flame Sam.

The new season will pick up three years after season 1, with Tasha hiding out under a false identity in Cyprus with Emily (who it seems has survived!), while Jen has moved on and is about to get married.

Jordan Stephens as Sam in The Ex-Wife. Paramount

However, Tasha is soon forced to abandon her fresh start when she learns that Jack has been released from prison early having only served a year of his sentence.

He appears to be a changed man, but can he really be trusted?

When season 2 was first announced, the deputy chief content officer at Paramount UK, Sebastian Cardwell, said: "I am thrilled to be teaming up with Clapperboard, Blackbox Media and Night Train again for a second series of The Ex-Wife.

Tom Mison in The Ex-Wife. Paramount

"The first series was a huge success and this time we promise viewers even more twists and turns! I can’t wait to see this incredible cast bring the next instalment of this drama to life."

As well as being known for playing Morgana in Merlin, McGrath has also had major roles in Supergirl and The Continental, as well as films such as Jurassic World.

The Ex-Wife season 1 is available to stream on My5. Season 2 will stream on Paramount Plus in 2025.

