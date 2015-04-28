Scheduled to air in the autumn, the spoof comedy will recreate imagined messages left by agents, taxi driver, co-stars...and even the subjects' parents.

Sometimes they are just muffled pocket calls - but the comedy is is expected to offer a wry insight into what may go on when, for example, Cumberbatch's grandparents needs to get hold of him.

The as-yet-untitled late-night four-part series is due to air in September and will kick off with a show dedicated to the Sherlock star with names being mooted for subsequent editions being US President Barack Obama, Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood and Harry Potter creator J. K Rowling.

Before then he will soon be seen in the upcoming BBC1 comedy Sun Trap (see picture below) playing a disgraced tabloid reporter who has fled to Spain to meet up with his former mentor Brutus (Bradley Walsh) who has emigrated in the hope of a quiet life.

Fonejacker, in which Novak duped people over the phone, ran for two years on E4 before it was axed in 2008, only to be brought back as Facejacker which saw Novak make use of prosthetics to play a variety of roles and take to the streets to dupe members of the public.