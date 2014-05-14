Although Woody’s arrival in Brutus’ Iberian idyll causes inconvenience for his friend, Brutus soon realises that he can put his ex-colleague to work, using a variety of clever disguises to deceive the locals on the island.

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning, said: “Woody is a really ambitious, colourful, feel-good comedy with two loveable rogues at the heart of it in Kayvan and Bradley. They'll bring sunshine and laughs to BBC One.”

Novak was also enthusiastic about the project, after appearing in Channel 4’s sketch show Fonejacker and its much-anticipated follow-up Facejacker. He added: “Woody is the part I have dreamed of playing since I was a kid. That and Boba Fett.”

More like this

Advertisement

Woody is expected to be screen in on BBC1, although the channel has not yet confirmed an air date for the series.