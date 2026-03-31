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Chaotic Euphoria season 3 trailer sees late Eric Dane in final episodes as Jacob Elordi's on-screen father
The trailer teases mortal danger for Rue and Nate as the HBO drama takes another tonal shift.
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Published: Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at 12:12 pm
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