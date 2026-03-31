HBO has unveiled a breathless new trailer for Euphoria season 3, which highlights just how far the show has drifted from its original premise.

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Many fans have been left rather confused by the chaotic three-minute teaser, which seems to show that Euphoria has definitively 'broken bad', completing its transformation from an edgy drama about youth issues to a fully fledged drug thriller.

In an unsettling opening, series lead Rue (played by Spider-Man star Zendaya) finds herself in Mexico, where she is ordered to swallow dozens of bulging rubber pouches – presumably as part of a smuggling operation.

In cutaways, she is questioned by police officers, where she denies ever having set foot in the country.

Meanwhile, we get an insight into the married life of Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), where the return of Maddy (Alexa Demie) to both their lives threatens to have a destabilising effect.

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As the trailer reaches its crescendo, we get musings on what it means to be "evil," frightening hints at gruesome murder and Nate taking a brutal beating – although it's unclear who the culprit is.

The appearance of the late Eric Dane, who plays Nate's father, also caught the eyes of longtime fans left saddened by his death from ALS just last month; the actor was also known for roles in Charmed, Grey's Anatomy and The Last Ship.

Euphoria season 3 premieres on Sky Atlantic, NOW and HBO Max UK on Monday 13 April 2026. If you're intrigued about what's in store, check out the trailer in full right here:

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In addition to Zendaya, Elordi, Sweeney and Demie, Euphoria season 3 also sees the return of Maude Apatow, Hunter Schafer and Colman Domingo to the main cast.

Euphoria season 3 is coming to Sky Atlantic, NOW and HBO Max UK on Monday 13 April 2026.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

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