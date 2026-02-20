Tributes have been flooding in for Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane after he tragically passed away aged 53.

Ad

The actor died on Thursday (19 February), his representatives announced in a statement.

He died less than a year after announcing he was diagnosed with ALS, a type of motor neurone disease.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," read the statement.

It continued: "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife [actor Rebecca Gayheart] and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Born in San Francisco on 9 November, 1972, Dane moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19 and made his onscreen debut in a 1991. Landing his first onscreen role in teen sitcom Saved By The Bell, in which he played Tad Pogue, Dane appeared in 145 episodes between 2006 and 2021, before going on to star in The Wonder Years, Roseanne, Charmed and Gideon’s Crossing.

Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria. Eddy Chen/HBO

However, it's for his roles as Dr. Mark Sloan – who was given the affectionate nickname 'McSteamy' by interns at the hospital – in Grey's Anatomy and dysfunctional father Cal Jacobs – one of the show's most disliked characters – in Euphoria that he remains best know for.

Dane filmed scenes for the upcoming third and final season of Euphoria ahead of his death and will appear in the upcoming instalment.

"It's been freeing for me to play this role," he told Men’s Health of his part in the hit HBO show back in 2022. "There's a lot asked of me in this role, and the expectations are high. It’s incumbent on me to hit every note because Cal lives such a fragile kind of existence.

He added: "This guy teeters on what is morally acceptable and what is legally acceptable. So it's important that I hit all the notes because otherwise he can so easily be misunderstood. There's a humanity to this character that I hope comes out."

Meanwhile, film credits include X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day, Burlesque and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson paid tribute to Dane following the news of his passing, saying in a statement shared with Variety: "I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."

Eric Dane as Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy. Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The official Instagram account for Euphoria and HBO Max said in a joint post: "We are deeply saddened by the news of Eric Dane’s passing. He was incredibly talented and HBO was fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Kevin McKidd, who played Dr. Owen Hunt in Grey’s Anatomy, penned in a tribute on his Instagram story: "Rest in Peace buddy".

In a similar tribute, Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, wrote "Rest in peace" over a picture of Dane her Instagram story.

Nina Dobrev, who starred alongside Dane in 2022’s Redeeming Love, also wrote on her Instagram story: "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Eric. He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease.

"May his memory inspire more research, awareness, and progress toward a cure. He will be deeply missed. Sending love and heartfelt condolences to his family."

Ad

Dane is survived by his daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine, and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart.