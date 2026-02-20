❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria stars lead tributes to Eric Dane after he dies aged 53
The actor was best known for his role as family patriarch Cal Jacobs in Euphoria and as the handsome Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 20 February 2026 at 10:35 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad