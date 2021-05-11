Emily Blunt to star in epic western drama The English for BBC One

Hollywood star Emily Blunt will play the lead role in upcoming BBC drama The English, which is described as a “high octane epic western”.

Advertisement

Written by Hugo Blick, whose previous work includes The Honourable Woman and Black Earth Rising, the six-part series will transport viewers to the wild west in the year 1890.

Blunt will play Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who journeys to America seeking revenge on the man she deems responsible for the death of her son.

Chaske Spencer (Banshee) will co-star in the role of Eli Whipp, an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, with whom Cornelia discovers a shared history that threatens to destroy them both.

The English will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, while streaming service Amazon Prime Video has already picked up the rights for the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Blick said in a statement: “The chance to make a Western with Emily Blunt and the cast is so delicious I’m still wondering if it’s one of those weird dreams we were all having during lockdown. If not, a thrilling, romantic, epic horse-opera is heading to your screen sometime next year, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The English features a large ensemble cast that also includes Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Stephen Rea (The Stranger, The Honourable Woman), Toby Jones (Danny Boy) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “I’m delighted that Hugo’s beautiful scripts are finally coming to life in The English. With a cast led by the exceptional Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, I have no doubt that this thrilling and compelling story will be a treat for BBC audiences when it hits our screens.”

Valerie Pachner (The King’s Man), Malcolm Storry (Doc Martin), Steve Wall (Vikings), Nichola McAuliffe (Victoria), Sule Rimi (Manhunt) and Cristian Solimeno (Avenue 5) will also appear in the show, which is currently filming in Spain.

Blunt will next be seen in the long-delayed Hollywood blockbuster A Quiet Place: Part II, which will be one of the first films released in UK cinemas when they finally reopen later this month.

Advertisement

The English is currently in production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.