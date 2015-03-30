“I would love to do some acting,” he told RadioTimes.com. "I wouldn't want to do anything stereotypical – anything that people would expect Dynamo to do."

Still, he added that he would love a role in Thrones and said that if he ever popped up in Westeros, he’d probably get up to some magic.

“I'd be the new Gandalf – I’d make dragons appear and have flames fly out of my hands and breathe flames like the dragons,” he laughed.

More like this

Explaining his fondness for the show, which begins airing its fifth series soon on Sky Atlantic, he added: "I love Game of Thrones. It reminds me of when I was a kid and I used to play [strategy game] Warhammer. It is like the film of the battles we used to have. It brings childhood memories back for me.

"Game of Thrones is also full of great British actors and actresses. The characters are so complex – they keep shocking you and they keep killing everybody. I am not saying that killing is great. But it's kind of fun the way they do it."

Sign him up now, HBO!

Advertisement

The fifth series of Game of Thrones begins on Sky Atlantic on 13th April at 9pm