So, it was hardly surprising that fans were so shocked when, only a few months later, it was confirmed that Paramount had decided not to continue the show.

In response to the news, a fan petition surfaced on Change.org calling upon signatures to save Dexter: Original sin from cancellation.

Christina Millian as Maria LaGuerta and Patrick Gibson as Dexter in Dexter: Original Sin. Patrick Wymore/Paramount+

The petition, aimed at "the network executives involved in the decision-making process," describes the show as "a captivating series" that "has been unjustly cancelled."

Over the last two weeks, the petition has racked up nearly 80,000 signatures from fans around the world, with multiple thousands continuing to sign each day.

Original Sin was one of two Dexter spin-off series to air this year, with Dexter: Resurrection also hitting our screens.

Unlike Original Sin, the fate of Resurrection is still very much up in the air, with no cancellation nor renewal having been announced.

While seemingly demonstrating a huge swell of support for Original Sin, it remains to be seen whether this petition will have much, if any effect on the show's fate.

A similar petition following Prime Video's cancellation of The Wheel of Time racked up over 220 thousand signatures, though the show is yet to be picked up for a fourth season.

Though Original Sin may be dead and buried, gone the way of many of Dexter's own victims, the same perhaps cannot be said for star Patrick Gibson.

The Irish actor has branched out from the world of TV and film, recently being confirmed as a young James Bond in upcoming video game adaptation 007 First Light.

Dexter: Original Sin is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

