Meet the cast of Channel 4 honeytrap drama Deceit

Channel 4 drama Deceit brings a feminist perspective to the true crime genre, focusing on the police investigation into the devastating murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992.

In an exclusive column for RadioTimes.com, series writer Emilia di Girolamo explains how Deceit challenges the narrative around a real-life honeytrap operation, known at the time as Operation Edzell, which went catastrophically wrong.

“Depicted from a unique female viewpoint, that of the undercover officer… Deceit examines the complicated and toxic sexual politics of the early ‘90s, the police’s obsession with the wrong man and the devastating impact on all involved,” she writes.

Niamh Algar, Eddie Marsan and Nathaniel Martello-White star in the true crime drama series, which is inspired by real-life events, extensive research, and transcripts of real audio recordings. However, the personal life of the undercover cop codenamed ‘Lizzie James’ (including her name, Sadie Byrne) has been fictionalised.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Deceit.

Niamh Algar plays ‘Lizzie James’

Channel 4

Who is ‘Lizzie James’/ Sadie Byrne? An undercover, London-based police officer (codename ‘Lizzie James’) who is asked to elicit a confession from a suspected killer as part of a covert operation, known as Operation Edzell.

Where have I seen Niamh Algar before? She’s known for Pure, The Virtues, Raised by Wolves, MotherFatherSon, and The Bisexual.

Rochenda Sandall plays Lucy

Channel 4

Who is Lucy? A female undercover police officer, and a close friend and colleague to Sadie Byrne/ ‘Lizzie James’.

Where have I seen Rochenda Sandall before? She played Barbara Beese in Small Axe: Mangrove, and McQueen in Line of Duty. Other projects have included Criminal: UK on Netflix, Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads, and upcoming drama The Rig.

Nathaniel Martello-White plays Baz

Who is Baz? Sadie Byrne’s confidant, whom she confides in about her undercover operation.

Where have I seen Nathaniel Martello-White before? He’s starred in the likes of I Hate Suzie, Silent Witness, Kiri, and Small Axe: Magrove, among other projects.

Eddie Marsan plays Paul Britton

Who is Paul Britton? The nation’s most famous criminal proﬁler, he’s enlisted to help prep Sadie for her undercover operation.

Where have I seen Eddie Marsan before? He’s starred in Happy-Go-Lucky, The World’s End, The Gentlemen (as Big Dave), Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, and the acclaimed film Tyrannosaur, alongside Olivia Colman.

Sion Daniel Young plays Colin Stagg

Who is Colin Stagg? At the start of Channel 4 drama Deceit, all we know about Colin Stagg is that he’s a suspected killer, and that the police have only circumstantial evidence linking him to the high-profile murder.

Where have I seen Sion Daniel Young before? The actor is probably best known for playing Gareth in the drama Keeping Faith, but he’s also starred in Private Peaceful, Doc Martin, The Left Behind, and Hinterland.

Harry Treadaway plays DI Keith Pedder

Who is DI Keith Pedder? The young Detective Inspector leading the investigation into the devastating murder of Rachel Nickell in 1992.

Where have I seen Harry Treadaway before? He plays Narek in Star Trek: Picard, and has starred in the likes of The Lone Ranger, Penny Dreadful, and The Crown.

The four-part drama series Deceit begins on Friday 13th August at 9pm on Channel 4.