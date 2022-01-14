Death in Paradise’s Neville and Florence experience awkward encounter in teaser

After Neville finally confessed his feelings for Florence (twice) and she revealed she only saw him as a friend, some awkwardness was bound to happen.

A brand new episode of Death in Paradise is set to air tonight (Friday 14th January), and it looks like Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell are still on uncertain grounds.

But it looks like oddball Neville, though keen to get back to their easy friendship, is struggling. And, judging by a preview exclusive to RadioTimes.com, he would rather not talk about it, either.

The crime-solving duo are working late, and just when Florence is about to suggest they talk about it, they are interrupted by a call from the Commissioner, and they must rush off to investigate a possible murder in a golf court.

Take a look for yourself below:

As well as furthering Florence and Neville’s will-they-won’t-they dynamic, the episode will also feature a host of guest stars joining the ranks of the Caribbean’s most murderous island.

This time around, a long-lost brother returns to his golf club-owning family, only for the reunion to end with a body being retrieved from the course.

EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite will be joining Little, Jobert and the rest of Death in Paradise cast as Holly Faircroft, the owner of the golf club and prime suspect in the murder investigation. She is joined by Jason Done (Waterloo Road), who plays her husband Connor Faircroft, and the brother of the victim, Bradley Faircroft.

Death in Paradise continues tonight (Friday 14th January) at 9pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.