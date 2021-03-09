Accessibility Links

  4. Death in Paradise star Ralf Little says Danny John-Jules return is “possible”

Officer Dwayne Myers could potentially make a comeback in the tropical crime drama's new series, according to Ralf Little.

Death in Paradise - Danny John-Jules as Dwayne

Published:

The last series of Death in Paradise certainly made comebacks as much a staple as murders.

Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell, Sara Martins’ DS Camille Bordey and even Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole all re-joined the Death in Paradise cast for an exciting season, which saw the tropical crime drama celebrate its tenth anniversary.

And now, actor Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker, has opened up about the possibility of another former Saint Marie resident making a comeback in Death in Paradise season 11.

Officer Dwayne Myers, played by Danny John-Jules, left Saint Marie’s police force to travel the world with his father back in 2018. But, speaking HELLO! Magazine, Little revealed a John-Jules return could happen in the next season.

“I know Danny, I’ve known him for years because it’s a small industry,” Little explained. “I think he’s absolutely fantastic, an absolute legend. He’s a legend of my childhood. Who knows? I’m gonna use the usual phrase and just say look, never say never.”

Little went on to add how Death in Paradise season 10 had proved that “if nothing else, anything is possible”. “Particularly because the last time Ben Miller was seen on the show he had an ice pick sticking out his heart. So who knows? I’m excited about all possibilities,” he added.

Following his exit from Death in Paradise, John-Jules appeared in the Red Dwarf revival, stating it was the main reason he left the crime drama.

Catch up on Death in Paradise on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for something else to watch, here is our guide to the best tv shows on BBC iPlayer. You could also check out our TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

All about Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise - Danny John-Jules as Dwayne
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

