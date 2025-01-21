Death in Paradise & Brian and Maggie stars are on this week's Radio Times
The biggest TV crime drama returns as Don Warrington and new recruit Don Gilet talk sun, sea and success in the Caribbean, plus Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter recreate Margaret Thatcher's 1989 TV interview in a new Channel 4 drama.
This week there are two cover-worthy programmes on TV. The first is the new Channel 4 drama Brian and Maggie, in which Steve Coogan and Harriet Walter recreate the 1989 TV interview between Brian Walden and Margaret Thatcher that took place at the end of the Prime Minister's long period in office.
We sent Emily Maitlis, who knows a thing or two about interviewing, to talk to Coogan about why he took on this project, while our own Caroline Frost met up with Walter to ask how she got into the character of the Iron Lady.
The second is the BBC's Death in Paradise, which was the second highest-rated show at Christmas. You might think there wouldn't be much to say about a drama that's embarking on its 14th series, but there is...
The brilliant Don Gilet is the latest expat police inspector to take up residence at Saint Marie police headquarters. Read about how he's settling in and his relationship with the other Don on the show, the equally brilliant Don Warrington.
We'll leave you to decide which show you prefer. We couldn't decide, so we have put them both on the cover!
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- We chat to Felicity Jones, whose new role in The Brutalist has earned her a BAFTA Film nomination.
- Two stories of impossible suffering during the Holocaust, show the human spirit can survive in the bleakest places.
- Actor Brooke Shields is redefining how we perceive older women.
