Do you favour the supervillain of the moment, such as Victoria Ekanoye's Miranda Priestley (no, not the devilish movie's magazine editor), or Chelsea Edge's con-woman Sophie?

Maybe you prefer light relief characters like Freddie (Steve Edge) or Colin Babcock (Mathew Baynton). Then there are those who need a helping hand, and the outsiders who temporarily join the team.

Whoever the best is in your eyes, we need your help crowning the Caribbean crime show's ultimate cameo champion.

Check out all the contenders below, and place your vote in our RadioTimes.com poll.

Sean Maguire as Marlon Collins (season 1, episode 1 and season 13, episode 1)

Sean Maguire as Marlon. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

A guest star in the pilot, Marlon returned to orchestrate the shooting of Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington).

Colin Salmon as Leon Hamilton alias Vincent Carter (season 1, episode 5)

Colin Salmon as Leon/Vincent. BBC

Salmon's alter ego swapped places with his prison guard, who he murdered on board a ferry.

Helen Baxendale as Helen Reid alias Sasha Moore (season 3, episode 1)

Helen Baxendale as Helen/Sasha. BBC

Sasha was posing as her sister Helen, and stabbed DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller) to death to protect her secret.

Don Gilet as Andre Morgan (season 4, episode 1)

Don Gilet as Andre. BBC

Long before he was cast as the new Death in Paradise lead, Gilet played Andre, who killed his wife and hid her body in a cellar.

Steve Edge as Freddie Archer (season 10, episode 4)

Steve Edge as Freddie.

Chatty Freddie proved a tonic as a hospital patient alongside unwell DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little).

Mathew Baynton as Colin Babcock (season 11, Christmas special)

Mathew Baynton as Colin. BBC

Drawn to Saint Marie, down-on-his-luck Colin became the unwitting beneficiary of a business empire.

Victoria Ekanoye as Miranda Priestley (season 11, episode 4)

Victoria Ekanoye as Miranda Priestley. BBC

Ekanoye shone during a chilling confrontation between serial killer Miranda and DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert).

Chelsea Edge as Rebecca Wanslow alias Sophie Chambers (season 12)

Chelsea Edge as Sophie. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

Neville's love interest framed him for murder, before she was exposed as a vengeful ex-criminal.

Jaye Griffiths as DI Karen Flitcroft (season 12, episode 7)

Jaye Griffiths as DI Karen Flitcroft. BBC

When Neville's innocence was proven, narrow-minded officer Karen admitted her attitude had become jaded.

Kate O'Flynn as Izzy Parker (season 11)

Ralf Little as Neville and Kate O'Flynn as Izzy. BBC

Chaotic, fun-loving Izzy proved the perfect contrast to straight-laced brother Neville.

Kate Robbins as Lucky Clayborn (season 13, episode 3)

Kate Robbins as Lucky Clayborn. Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon

A moving portrayal from Robbins revealed Lucky's sexual assault, which led to a murder pact.

Cast your vote below.

Death in Paradise will return at Christmas. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

