The series was added to Netflix on Saturday 20th September and, interestingly, it has been edited down from its original three episodes to just two. It is not clear why this change has been made, but the streamer has adjusted run-times before.

For instance, The Capture, which aired on BBC One with six episodes per season, has been edited to be eight episodes per season on Netflix.

David Tennant and Sophie Okonedo in The Escape Artist. BBC

Alongside Tennant, the series also stars Sophie Okonedo, Toby Kebbell, Ashley Jensen, Alistair Petrie, Kate Dickie, Monica Dolan, Stephen Wight, Tony Gardner and Anton Lesser as Richard Mayfield QC.

This Wednesday will see the release of Tennant's new ITV drama The Hack, which has been written by Jack Thorne and delves into the phone hacking scandal.

He will also soon be seen in the finale of Good Omens, although no release date has yet been set for that, and hasn't ruled out the idea of returning to Doctor Who.

On the prospect of playing the Doctor once more, Tennant said: "I think it would depend on what the circumstances were. I went back a couple of years ago.

"I did three in a row, which was an absolute joy because it was returning for a short period of time."

The Escape Artist is available to watch on Netflix – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add The Escape Artist to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.