David Suchet opens up on ‘losing his best friend’ when he said goodbye to Poirot

It has been almost a decade since Sir David Suchet played everybody’s favourite moustache-twirling detective in ITV’s Poirot, but the actor is still mourning the loss of his “best friend”.

Advertisement

In an interview for this week’s Radio Times magazine, Suchet stated that, “as a human being, losing your real family is always painful, but my saddest day as an actor was filming Poirot’s death”.

“I miss him in my life because he was my life for 25 years and I’ve lost my best friend,” he added.

The last time Suchet’s incarnation of Agatha Christie’s Belgian detective appeared on screen was in 2013, when he solved his final case before his little grey cells finally gave in.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“He comes across as very self-sufficient, but Christie has him mention on several occasions that the greatest gift from God to human beings is a husband-and-wife relationship,” Suchet said, when asked what he thought the essence of Hercule Poirot was after all these years. “I’d try to bring that out more as I aged with Poirot – that he would’ve loved to have had a companion. However, no one person could have put up with him. He would be impossible to live with! He’s an egotistical perfectionist.”

The series ran for a total of 70 episodes between 1989 to 2013, and has been enjoying a bit of a lockdown revival since it was added to ITV Hub.

Advertisement

Poirot is available to watch on ITV Hub. Or, you can purchase seasons 1-13 of Poirot in boxset format on Amazon. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or our dedicated Drama hub for the latest crime drama news.