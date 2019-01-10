The reason? Beckham has launched his "capsule collection" based on the hit TV show, which he calls "one of my favourite series." The collection debuted at London Fashion Week Men's 2019.

A spokesperson for the show confirmed to Manchester Evening News that he was on set simply to visit the cast, and unfortunately would not be making a cameo.

Advertisement

The new series of Peaky Blinders is set to arrive on our screens later this year, and sees a whole load of new additions to the cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Brian Gleeson, Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Emmett J Scanlan, and Sam Claflin.