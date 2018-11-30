First look at Sam Claflin in Peaky Blinders series 5

Sam Claflin is looking sharp in a first glimpse of his character in Peaky Blinders series five.

It is not yet known who The Hunger Games star will be playing, but by the looks of this ‘tache and pocket handkerchief, he means business.

It was announced in October that Claflin would be joining the drama alongside former Hollyoaks actor Emmett Scanlan and many others.

The next season of the Bafta-winning period crime drama – which is moving from BBC2 to BBC1 for its fifth series – will also star returning favourites Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson and Sophie Rundle, to name a few.

Season five is set in the aftermath of the 1929 financial crash, and sees Murphy’s Tommy Shelby entering the world of politics – but when one determined politician approaches him with a plan that will change the country forever, Shelby has to weigh up how his actions could affect the future of not only his family, but also the nation.

Peaky Blinders will air on BBC1 in 2019