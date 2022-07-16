The Control Room unveils nail-biting first look at new thriller

In the sequence, Gabe, an emergency call handler played by Iain De Caestecker , is told that the team have had a call from a woman who also called the day before, with everyone then springing into action.

The Control Room , a brand-new three-part series from the producers of Sherlock , starts tomorrow on BBC One and we have an exclusive clip giving us a first-look at the tense thriller.

She's patched through to Gabe as the team try to track the call, and she asks whether he remembers, without specifying what. He says he doesn't but says he "still might be able to help" her if she lets him.

You can watch the full exclusive clip of The Control Room for RadioTimes.com here.

Alongside De Caestecker, the series also stars Taj Atwal, Daniel Portman and Conor McLeod, who can be seen in the clip as Gabe co-workers, while Joanna Vanderham play a pivotal role as Sam, the woman who is on the phone to Gabe. Sharon Rooney and Stuart Bowman then round out the cast.

De Caestecker recently teased that there's "a big twist" from the very first scene, which propels the story forward, while he also said that something happens "halfway through episode one where it really, really ramps up".

He said: "I remember when I was reading it that my heart was really racing, and I showed it to a couple of friends and they both jumped off the sofa. Which is the reaction you want, isn't it?"

The thriller is set to see Gabe on the hunt to work out who this mysterious caller, who seems to know him for his past, really is. He then makes a decision which threatens to have devastating consequences.

You can read our full review for The Control Room here.

The Control Room will air on BBC One from Sunday 17th July at 9pm, with all episodes then available on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

